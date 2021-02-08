Saudi, Kuwait travel ban: Embassy urges Indians stranded in UAE to return home….

Jeddah: The Indian embassy said in a press release that Indians stranded in the UAE following the travel ban from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait should return home. Further decisions may be made only in accordance with the latest rules of the country of travel. Travel to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait via Dubai and Abu Dhabi is temporarily impossible due to strict code restrictions.

It states that all Indians should be aware of the terms and conditions of their respective countries before leaving and take care of items and money for unforeseen needs.