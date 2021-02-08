Students have the opportunity to own a laptop through the Vidyashree scheme

Thiruvananthapuram: Students have the opportunity to own a laptop through Vidyashree, a state government scheme. Vidyasree is a state government scheme to provide low-cost laptops to students on an interest-free installment basis. The government has ordered the inclusion of 4 brands in Vidyahsree, including HP.

The laptops will be supplied by HP, Lenovo, Acer, and Kokonix. The scheme provides laptops to Kudumbasree members who join the 30-month KSFE savings scheme with a monthly payment of Rs.500 and keep the payment for three months without interruption. Even though the government had fixed the maximum price at Rs 15,000, it was later increased to Rs 18,000. The loan will be Rs 15,000. Those who have paid three times can choose the laptop of their choice through a special portal.