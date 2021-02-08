The Centre asks Twitter to remove “1178 accounts” linked to Pakistan and Khalistan

New Delhi: The Center has asked Twitter to block 1178 accounts linked to Pakistan and Khalistan. The information was released by the national media based on official sources. The central government has ordered the removal of more than a thousand accounts alleging false propaganda in the wake of the farmers’ protest. It is alleged that 1,178 handles have Pakistani and Khalistani users.

They said that the microblogging platform Twitter has not yet fully complied with the order. The move comes in the wake of the toolkit controversy over the farmers’ strike. The Prime Minister came out with a response to the Twitter controversy. Attempts are being made internationally to defame India’s image. Modi had said that India perceived how to respond to such people.

The central government tightened controls as the farmers’ strike gained international attention. Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg and American pop singer and actress Rihanna Fenti have garnered international attention on Twitter for their support for farmers. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that there was a reason why the External Affairs Ministry had reacted to the remarks of pop stars like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg in connection with the farmers’ protest.