UAE revises the list of “green list destinations”, Check out the countries that do not require quarantine

UAE has released a new list of 12 countries. Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Maldives. And Thailand was removed from the list. The list includes China, Greenland, Hong Kong, Iceland, Mauritius, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bhutan, Brunei, and Singapore. Abu Dhabi reopened to international tourists on December 24, 2020. All visitors must present a negative PCR test result and take a second PCR test upon entering the capital.

Those landing in the UAE from a green-listed country do not need a 10-day quarantine. Initially, 17 countries were on the list. Meanwhile, Bhutan and Iceland have been added to the list. Covid cases in some countries increased and those countries were removed from the list.PCR Negative Certificate is mandatory for those arriving in the country. The test result taken 96 hours ago should be shown. PCR inspection will be conducted at the airport. The suggestion is to remain under self-isolation until the result comes.

Passengers arriving from the ‘green list’ destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi airport. Countries, regions, and territories included within the ‘green list’ will be regularly updated based on international development, a statement said.

As part of precautionary actions announced on Sunday, all parties and gatherings have been banned and all movie theatres within the emirate have been closed. The working capacity of shopping malls has been capped to 40 percent; taxis to 45 percent; gyms, private beaches, and swimming pools to 50 percent; restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, public beaches and parks to 60 percent and buses to 75 percent.