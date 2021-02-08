 Tamil superstar Surya’s Covid results are out ; Urges to be vigilant and safe! !!!

Tamil superstar Surya teated positive with coronavirus. Surya himself has shared this information through social media. Surya said his health was satisfactory and he was undergoing treatment. “Life is not the same and everyone should take good care of it,” Surya said on Twitter. “Health improved after treatment. We must recognize the fact that life is not the same as before. But do not be afraid. Caution and safety must be provided. Love and thanks to the doctors who support us”.-The star wrote on Facebook.

Dear Brothers and Sisters Anna’s fine and nothing to worry ?????? @Suriya_offl https://t.co/1G7VcDQNlp pic.twitter.com/9m86ApJEPe — Rajsekar Pandian (@rajsekarpandian) February 7, 2021

Film shootings in Tamil Nadu have been restricted as Covid has frequently confirmed to film stars. In Tamil Nadu, 12382 people died due to Covid infection. Surya is currently starring in a film directed by Vetrimaran. Surya is also starring in a web series. Surya’s latest release was Surai Potra directed by Sudha Konkara. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime, received a good response.