Want to know how many times Indians said ‘I Love You’ to Alexa in 2020…..

Bengaluru: Amazon Alexa has completed three years in India. Communication with this virtual assistant system is reported to have increased by 67% last year. 19,000 times a day users say Alexa ‘I love you’. The company says this was 1,200 times in 2019.

Amazon Echo Smart Speakers is also the leader in the smart home speaker market in India. More and more consumers in non-metro cities are buying Echo equipment. They make up over 50% of Alexa users in India. Amazon says it will make digital assistants available in India at a lower cost and will be more available to users who wish to introduce voice service to their homes.

Amazon has announced that blockbuster offers for Echo devices will be available on the Amazon India website on February 15 from 12 noon to 24 hours. Alexa offers some of the leading smartphones in the market in the country. Alexa Voice Assistant is also available on Amazon’s Android app. Through this, 5.8 lakh requests were received daily.