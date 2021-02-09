28 garment workers killed after heavy rain floods illegal factory

In a tragic incident, at least 28 workers working in an illegal garment factory were killed as heavy rain flooded the factory. The incident took place at Tangier, in northern Morocco on Monday. The flooded house was being used as a illegal textile factory.

Most of the victims are women. The victims were trapped in the basement of the house. Rescue workers had rescued 10 people. The rescue operation is going on. Morocco has been experiencing heavy rains in recent weeks.

Morocco’s textile and leather industry is heavily depend on international demand. To meet growing international demand, numerous factories in Morocco, notably in Casablanca and Tangier, rely on unregulated illegal factories to speed up production .