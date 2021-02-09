50% traffic fine discount scheme announced in UAE

A 50% discount on traffic fines has been announced in UAE. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Sharjah has announced the scheme. The Roads and Transport Authority announced a 50 per cent discount on all its fines that were issued between January 1, 2020 and October 31, 2020. The discount scheme is valid until March 1, 2021.

RTA announced that the fine can be pay through the website of RTA – www.srta.gov.ae-. One can pay the fines at RTA’s , in the headquarters in Al Azra and its offices in KhorFakkan and Kalba.

For inquiries and around the clock, residents must call the number : 600525252. RTA urged all drivers and vehicle owners to benefit from the discount scheme.