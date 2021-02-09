Apex Court announces its decision on arrest of Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai over ‘misleading’ tweets

The Supreme Court of India has stayed the arrest of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists including Rajdeep Sardesai in several cases lodged over their alleged “misleading” tweets on Jan 26 tractor rally violence. The decision was taken by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde. Tharoor and Sardesai had last week approached the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has also issued notices and sought responses from the union government and others on the petitions filed by Tharoor, Sardesai and journalists Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath, Vinod K Jose and Anant Nath.

Cases were registered them in five states. Delhi police has on January 30 filed a a case against Tharoor, Sardesai and others. Noida police has also booked them for alleged sedition, among other charges. Madhya Pradesh Police had also filed a case against Tharoor and the six journalists. Cases were also registered in Gurgaon, Bengaluru.