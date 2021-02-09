Congress MLA gives a huge donation for the construction of Ayodhya Ram Temple

Lucknow: A Congress MLA has contributed to the construction of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Raebareli MLA Aditi Singh has donated to the Shri Ram Mandir construction fund. Aditi Singh handed over a check of Rs 51 lakh to the VHP. The check was handed over at a ceremony in Raebareli. Aditi Singh said that many people have contributed to the construction of the Shri Ram Temple and she will hand over the check to the VHP on their behalf.

“By the grace of the Almighty my team and I contributed a sum of 51,00,000 for the construction of our Ram Mandir. I thank Champat Rai ji for sparing valuable time and coming down to Raebareli,” Singh said in her tweet. “I am making this contribution to VHP on behalf of my team and supporters. Everyone has contributed for this,” she added.