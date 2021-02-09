Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate improves to 97.24% in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved to 97.24% in India. This was updated by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

9,110 new coronavirus infection cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. With this the number of total reported cases has reached at 10,847,304. 78 New deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 155,158. This is fifth time in this month that the daily fatalities fell below 100. The overall recoveries rised to 10,548,521. 14,016 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

Also Read; UAE issues revised Covid-19 safety protocols

. There are 143,625 active cases of coronavirus disease in the country. Till now 6,259,008 people across the country were vaccinated against the infection. In the last 24 hours, 687,138 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country. The total number of Covid-19 tests carried out in the country till date has reached at 20,25,87,752.