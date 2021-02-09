Indian nationals have been warned on traveling to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait by the UAE, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi declared Monday. The Indian mission tweeted an advisory, which asserted that due to Covid-19-enforced constraints on arriving passengers, it would not be desirable for Indian nationals to transit via Dubai and Abu Dhabi to adjoining Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

All travelers, who are stranded in the UAE, are urged to consider their return to India and do further travel arrangements only after constraints in the final destination countries are lifted, the advisory stated. Since December 2020, at least 600 Indians, who desired to travel to Saudi Arabia, are stranded in the UAE, according to an Indian Consulate in Dubai official.

The official said: “Due to the fast-evolving international travel protocols, the missions strongly advise all travelers to avoid going to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait using transit routes to avoid the inconvenience of being stranded in the UAE.”Earlier, these travelers were granted special travel arrangements by the missions with support from the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) and other social organizations. The official said such facilities wouldn’t be given any longer.

The mission’s advisory stated: “All Indian nationals are advised to ascertain the latest Covid-19-related travel guidelines of their final destination country before embarking on an onward journey from India.”It also said: “They’re also advised to carry enough personal provisions and funds to cater to any emergency requirements.”