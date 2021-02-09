“January 2021 has become the warmest in 62 years after 1958” ; India Meteorological Department

January 2021 was the hottest in India for the month in 62 years in terms of least temperature, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).” So January 2021 has become the warmest in 62 years after 1958,” the IMD said. According to the weather department, central India was the warmest at 14.82 degrees Celsius in the last 38 years after 1982 which registered 14.92 degrees Celsius, while 1958 with 15.06 degrees Celsius was the hottest in 1901-2021 years.

January 2021 was the warmest in 121 years, with 22.33 degrees Celsius in south India, resulted in 22.14 degrees Celsius in 1919 and 21.93 degrees Celsius in 2020 as the second and third warmest months, the IMD stated. The highest temperatures in January, however, were under normal, the IMD said. A review for 1901-2021 reveals that the all-India average minimum temperature in January 2021 was 14.78 degrees Celsius. The January of 1958 showed a comparable monthly minimum temperature. The January of 1919 recorded 15 degrees Celsius and it remains the warmest January so far.

The spatial temperature pattern over India notes that the average monthly greatest temperatures in January 2021 were below normal by two to four degrees Celsius across the Indo-Gangetic plain. Air pockets over south Punjab and north Haryana, Bihar registered temperatures three-four notches below normal, while it was above normal over the eastern parts of central India and the northeastern states.

The monthly average minimum temperatures were below normal by one or two notches only over a smaller region of the country comprising Saurashtra and Kutch, Kashmir, and parts of west Rajasthan, while it was warmer over most parts of India, the IMD said.