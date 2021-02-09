UAE issues revised Covid-19 safety protocols

New revised Covid-19 safety protocols were announced in UAE. Department of Economic Development (DED) in Ajman has announced new revised safety protocols in the emirate.

The DED has capped the number of participants in gatherings including weddings. As per the revised protocols, a maximum of 50 people can attend weddings and social events. And the venues at which these events are held should be at 50 per cent capacity at all times.

“Intensifying inspection field visits on all operating activities in the emirate to ensure compliance with the health guidelines and protocols, while stringent measures will be taken against violators”, tweeted DED.