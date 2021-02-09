Union government announced its decision on TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks on former Chief Justice

The union government has announced its decision on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks in parliament on a former Chief Justice of India. The government has decided not to take any action against the MP.

On Monday, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the government will move a privilege motion against Moitra for her remarks against former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

“Raising the issue of the Ram Mandir judgment (the Ayodhya temple-mosque verdict) and bringing the then Chief Justice and other things, it’s a serious matter and we’re thinking of taking appropriate measures,” Joshi said to ANI.

The remarks by Moitra has created an uproar in Lok Sabha on Monday. Many members of the Lok Sabha has accused that Moitra had breached parliamentary rules. RSP MP N K Premachandran, who was in the chair, claimed that, if considered unacceptable, her remarks would be expunged.

It would be a privelege indeed if a breach of privelege motion is initiated against me for speaking the truth during India’s darkest hour — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 8, 2021

“India’s tragedy today is not that her government has failed her, but that her other democratic pillars, the media and the judiciary have failed her. The sacred cow that was the judiciary is no longer sacred. It stopped being sacred the day a sitting chief justice of this country was accused of sexual harassment, presided over his own trial, cleared himself and then proceeded to accept a nomination to the Upper House in three months of retirement complete with Z-plus security cover. The judiciary stopped being sacred when it squandered the opportunity to guard the founding principles of the Constitution” said Moitra while speaking during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.