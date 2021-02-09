”We prioritise our employees’ safety” Twitter responds to Union IT Minister

“Safety of our employees is a top priority for us at Twitter. We continue to be engaged with the Government of India from a position of respect and have reached out to the Honourable Minister, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for a formal dialogue,”- Twitter

Following protests and controversies regarding misinformation, Twitter Inc. has come up for a formal dialogue with the Union IT Minister. “Safety of our employees is the top priority”the US social media giant said. This is the second reaction that comes in less than 24 hours after the government asked it to remove thousands of accounts for allegedly spreading provocative content on the farmers’ protest.

It was found that 1,178 handles were of Pakistani and Khalistani users. Twitter responded that it has acknowledged getting the non-compliance notice from government. “We strongly believe that the open and free exchange of information has a positive global impact, and that the Tweets must continue to flow,” a company spokesperson said.