7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes; Tsunami warning issued

WELLINGTON: 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes in the island nation of New Zealand, on Wednesday, prompting a tsunami alert in the region. As per updates from the US Geological Agency, the magnitude 7.7 quake was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) southeast of the Loyalty Islands.

The US Tsunami Warning Center issued warnings of possible tsunami waves ranging from 0.3 to 1 meters (1 to 3.3 feet) for Vanuatu and Fiji. A tsunami watch was issued and then canceled for American Samoa. The region is prone to earthquakes because it sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.