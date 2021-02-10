Accused burglar tries to flirt with the judge during sentencing; Watch the funny video

Florida: Defendant made a love proposal to a judge during sentencing. The dramatic scenes took place in Florida court in the USA. The marriage proposal was made by the accused, who was arrested for theft. The video is going viral on social media. He had been accused of trying to break into a Fort Lauderdale home as three children slept inside.

When judge Tabitha was reading out the sentence, Lewis began hitting on her by saying, “Judge, you are so gorgeous. I just have to tell you, you’re gorgeous. I love you, I love you.” Unfortunately, Judge Tabitha was not so impressed by Lewis’s flattery. Although she did show a smile of amusement for a second or two. “Flattery will get you everywhere, but maybe not here,” she responds to Lewis while checking his case files. Later, she ordered Lewis to be held on a $5,000 bond.