Cat filter during zoom call; lawyer’s struggle make netizens giggle

Have you ever done something hilarious during a zoom call? And that too in a formal conversation? How awkward that would be right? A latest zoom call has gone viral featuring a lawyer. What happened with him is that he forgot to remove his cat filter and that too during court hearing. Though it’s something serious, netizens couldn’t help their laughter.

The lawyer experienced this mishap when he used his assistant’s computer for a virtual court hearing. As Rod Ponton began talking in the 394th district of Texas, he noticed the cat filter in the application turned on.Poor lawyer did his best to try turn off the cat filter. But he couldn’t. Other members in the call wanted to help him but how can they? One of them, Hon. Judge Roy B. Ferguson said “Mr. Ponton I believe you have a filter turned on in your video settings. You might want to…”

Ponton replied “It is and I don’t know how to remove it. I’ve got my assistant here and she’s trying to remove it but uh…I’m prepared to go forward with it. I’m here live. I’m not a cat,” The members also put their best effort into removing the filter. Atlast all they could do is to resume the call with the cat face on Ponton.