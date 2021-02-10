Covid-19 Update: New stricter safety protocols imposed in UAE

Stricter restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus infection has been imposed several emirates in UAE. Five emirates in UAE has tightened Covid safety rules. Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Ajman, Abu Dhabi and Dubai has imposed new Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Here is a full list of all the Covid safety measures imposed in UAE:

Ras Al Khaimah:

The authorities in Ras Al Khaimah has capped the capacity of cinemas, events venues and gyms as 50%. The capacity of shopping malls and shopping centres reduced to 60%. Capacity at beaches and public parks reduced to 70%. Public transportation, pools and private beaches at hotels to limit their capacity to 50%. Gatherings, including marriages, can have a maximum of 10 guests and for funerals it is 20 mourners.

Sharjah:

The Sharjah government has made PCR testing mandatory for all government employees and some private sector staff. The authorities in the emirate has also reduced the capacity of shopping centres, malls to 60% and cinemas, entertainment centres to 50% . Gyms and fitness centres can operate at 50% capacity. Parks and beaches to take in only 70% of capacity.

The government also postponed all concerts for an extendable four weeks. Maximum number of people allowed at wedding ceremonies and funeral services to be 10 and 20 people, respectively.

Ajman:

Ajman government has reduced the working time of eateries. All eateries must close by 12 midnight also they can take in only 50% capacity. Capacity at both wedding and event halls capped at 50 people.

Abu Dhabi:

Abu Dhabi has reduced attendance at government and semi-government offices to 30 per cent. Effective from February 7, the number of guests has been capped to 10 for marriage ceremonies and family gatherings; and 20 for funerals and mourning services. The government has also banned parties and gatherings. Weekly PCR tests for all unvaccinated employees.

Dubai:

Dubai government has ordered to close all pubs and bars. Shopping malls can operate at 70% capacity.

Audience capacity of seated indoor venues, including cinemas as well as entertainment and sports venues, reduced to 50 per cent.