“Cure Covid-19 in just 5 days” ; Israel launches ‘miracle inhaler’

An innovative coronavirus medication being produced at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Medical Center has successfully finished phase 1 trials and seems to have served many moderate-to-serious cases of COVID-19 instantly heal from the disease. The protein nourishes to calm down the immune system and control the pandemic.

Vaccines are declared to be the most prominent expectation in getting out of the coronavirus pandemic and retreating to normalcy. Though, they may not be the only solution or also the best one. In Israel, professor Nadri Aber has developed a miracle inhaler that can heal COVID-19 in just five days. His inhaler has an efficiency of 96 percent, with 29 of the 30 patients who trialed it at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Centre recovering quickly from the virus and moving from the hospital between three and five days. Only one puff was sufficient to battle off the virus, even with more severe cases. Nadir called it an “unprecedented invention” after observing the results.

“It is an innovative device based on exosomes enriched in CD24 that can be inhaled directly into the lungs “, said Nadir. The inhaler now only requires to be supported by national and international health authorities to be practiced amongst the general society. The medicine attacks the cytokine storm a possibly lethal immune overreaction to the coronavirus infection that is considered to be effective for much of the deaths connected with the disease.

Israel isn’t the only country where choices to vaccines are being examined. In the Gregorio Maranon hospital in Madrid, tests are being taken out with a remedy for serious cases that includes an intravenous injection of enhanced immunoglobulin. Initial results have been agreeing with the first two patients to obtain the treatment having been discharged from the hospital. The medicine will soon go on to further trial stages, but hospital officials were already praising it as a possible game-changer in combating severe COVID-19 conditions.