”Don’t try to destroy them”; Minister E P Jayarajan on regularisation of jobs

You may know those people who spent their days and nights studying with the hope of getting into government job one day. You may know those who were so happy that they got shortlisted but didn’t get into the job even after years and years of awaiting. You may know those who are doing temporary jobs for more than a decade in government institutions. Meanwhile we saw that many are hired in government jobs through political influences. And now all those deserving candidates have come forward for their rights.

Youths selected through various exam the Public Service Commission (PSC) staged their protests in the state capital. Four of them threatened to commit suicide at the agitation in front of the Secretariat.

“A regular process of recruitment has to be resorted to when vacancies in posts are to be filled up and filling up of those vacancies are not (to) be done in a haphazard manner or based on patronage or other considerations”. This is what said by Supreme Court in 2006 with regard to regularisation of the temporary appointments. However the Kerala government has defended the decision to regularise the temporary employees.

“It is a charitable act. By making them permanent, the government is making their families secure. Let their families live in prosperity, don’t try to destroy them. They have been working on a temporary basis for several years, some of them for 10 years” the CPM central committee member and Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said.

Only 5,200 have been appointed so far from the 45,000 candidates shortlisted by PSC for ‘last-grade’ government servant posts . And around 3,000 people are working as temporary employees in this category.