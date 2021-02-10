PM Modi to inaugurate 20th edition of World Sustainable Development Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021. The inauguration will be at 6:30 pm via video conferencing. The theme of the Summit is ‘Redefining our common future: Safe and secure environment for all’. This is the 20th edition of World Sustainable Development Summit. 20th edition is known as The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI) flagship event. The event will be held online from February 10 to February 12. The summit expects participation of a wide number of governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientist and youth. The chief objective of the summit is to address and tackle the climate change.

As per an official release, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea; Mohamed Nasheed, Speaker of the People’s Majlis, Republic of Maldives; Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, and Prakash Javadekar, Union minister of environment, forest, and climate Change will be present on the occasion.

“Marking 20 years in its journey of making ‘sustainable development’ a globally shared goal, the Summit series brings together governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientists, youth, and the civil society in the fight against climate change. With its focus on bringing the voices of youth and women to the forefront, the Summit intends to carry forward these vital discussions from the Global South to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow.,” said the official website of the World Sustainable Development Summit.