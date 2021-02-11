“Arab Coalition foils terrorist plot by Houthi militants”; Targeted Saudi Arabia

Hours later an outbreak at Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport made a civilian aircraft to get blaze on Wednesday, the Arab Coalition troops accomplished to prevent another charge by Yemen’s Houthi militants on Khamis Mushait. The Arab Coalition declared that its troops had caught and destroyed an explosives-laden drone driven by the Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, told the Saudi Press Agency.

Read more; Chief Minister denies governor’s travel in a government VVIP aircraft

“Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed on Thursday morning a bomb-laden UAV started orderly and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to aim civilians and civilian targets in (Khamis Mushait),” a statement by the official spokesman of the Coalition to rebuild Legitimacy in Yemen, Brigadier General Turki Al Malki, said.