Chief Minister denies governor’s travel in a government VVIP aircraft

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was programmed to travel by a state government aircraft to Dehradun in Uttarakhand on Thursday, but approval was not allowed for the flight, sources said. The governor later took a business flight to travel to Dehradun, they said. When inquired about it, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told that he had no sign and will be able to say after gathering information. However, the opposition BJP in the state necessitated an apology from the Uddhav Thackeray-led government over this. According to the sources, Koshyari was to go for Dehradun from Mumbai at 10 am.

The governor has to chaperon a program in Mussoorie on Friday. He was programmed to go to Dehradun first and from there, he was to travel to Mussoorie.“Accordingly, a state government plane was booked earlier. But, the permission did not come till the last moment,” a source claimed.“Normally, governors do not expect for the permission to come. He sat in the aircraft. The pilot then said the permission was not provided yet,” the source said.

The governor’s office later reserved a seat in a private aircraft and he left for Dehradun at around 12.15 pm, the sources said. When asked about it, state Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, “I have no clue about this. I will take details on reaching the state secretariat and only then will be able to say anything.”Meanwhile, ex-Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government should confess for “insulting” the governor.

If the state government has purposefully refused consent, it is a “blot” on the state’s honor, he said.“If this embarrassment is not intentional, then the state government should suspend the official who failed to issue the flying permission in time to the governor,” he said. The government should regret and evade more acceleration of the matter, Mungantiwar said.

Prominently, state Congress chief Nana Patole said the MVA government has determined to move court over the ‘delay’ by the governor in the placement of proposed members to the Legislative Council. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government had suggested 12 names for appointment to the Council under the governor’s quota to Koshyari in the first week of November last year. However, BJP leader and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that it was the governor’s right to approve or deny names suggested by the state government.