“Facebook bans political content for specific users” ; Check out the nations which affect the prohibition

Facebook Inc said it would momentarily decrease political content emerging on News Feeds for specific users in Canada, Brazil, and Indonesia this week and in the United States within the coming weeks. The world’s largest social network, which has taken flack for not doing enough to eliminate hateful content from the platform, last month said it would hold advocating civic and political groups to users.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in January that he desired to “turn down the temperature” of political conversations on the social networking site because “people don’t want politics and fighting to take over their experience on our services.”

Lessening the frequency of political content will indicate initials steps to examine different ways to order such content in people’s feeds using various signals and learn their preferences, the company said in a blog post. Facebook will release content from official government agencies and settings , as well as COVID-19 information from health organizations from the drill.