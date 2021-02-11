‘The Indian sailors’ stranded in China will arrive in the country on February 14

Beijing: 18 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese territory will return to the nation on February 14. Union Minister Mansuk Mandavia said that the sailors would return to the country next week. The Center says the sailors returning from Japan will be rejoined with their families once they arrive in the country.

’18 people under MV anesthesia trapped in China are coming to India. The delegation, which will be signed off from Japan today, will arrive in India on February 14, “Mansour Mandavia told. The Minister also praised the Indian Embassy in China and the freight company officials for their attempts in repatriating the sailors.

It was in September 2020 that the ship MV Anesthesia anchored with the Indians in the Chinese Sea. Earlier, 23 Indian sailors stranded in the Chinese waters had returned home. The cargo ship MV Jag Anand sailors were brought to the country on January 14. Two Indian sailors were stranded in Chinese-controlled oceans when they were not permitted to approach the coast. On June 13, the MV Jag Anand anchored near the port of Jingtang in China’s Hebei Province.