China and the United States seek a path of friendship… Read more!!!

Washington: China and the United States are looking for a way to friendship. Chinese-American presidents prepare for friendship four years after former US President Donald Trump. The world is watching to see if the phone conversation between Biden and Xi Jinping, who reminded the Indo-Pacific region of the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, would be the beginning of a thaw between the two countries.

The last leadership talks between the two countries took place in March 2020 between Donald Trump and Xi. And the first since Biden came to power. Biden was congratulated in a phone conversation on his election victory last November by Xi. Meanwhile, it was news that Biden called Xi a villain during the campaign. But the Biden administration has said it will continue to put pressure on China after the election. That being the case, China is looking forward to Biden’s replacement of Trump as Democrat.

At the same time, the U.S. has begun to regulate new products, including exports of strategic technologies. Earlier, officials said they would not lift the import ban imposed by the Trump administration. Ahead of the talks between the two heads of state, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese envoy Yang Jiechi were contacted.

During the talks between Biden and Xi, the US expressed concern over the issue of Hong Kong and Taiwan. A similar policy is likely to be in place during the Biden period, when the Trump administration has taken a tough stance against China with continued sanctions. International protests against China over genocide against Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang are strong. There is also widespread criticism of China’s increased military presence in the economically important South China Sea. Many small islands in the sea are reported to have been completely militarized by China.