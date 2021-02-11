Covid spread increasing; Restrictions on passengers from Kerala….

Mumbai: Maharashtra has imposed restrictions on travelers from Kerala in the wake of the escalation of the Covid cases. They have made negative certificate mandatory for travelers from Kerala.

RTPCR test results must be obtained within 72 hours of arrival by air or train. If not, check at the railway station and airport. RTPCR inspection will be conducted at the airport at its own cost and will also be conducted at the railway station.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra had earlier imposed restrictions on visitors from Gujarat, Goa, Delhi and Rajasthan. Kerala has also been included in the list in view of the increasing incidence of the disease.