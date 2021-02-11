Covid vaccine that can be given through the nose; Bharat Biotech ready for testing!!!

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech is all set to test a nasal vaccine to fight the Covid virus. Bharat Biotech has applied for permission to start the first phase of testing of the vaccine. Bharat Biotech said the nasal vaccine was more effective than the other vaccine and would be tested once approved.

The company has sought permission to test the nasal corona vaccine following the approval of Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech. The vaccine is being developed in collaboration with the Washington School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Preclinical trials of vaccine have been completed. Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella said the decision was taken to launch the first phase of testing in the country by February-March. Krishna Ella said that nasal vaccines were developed because injections can cause contamination. He added that the price of nasal vaccines will also be lower than that of Covaxin.