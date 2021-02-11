“Earthquake hits in South Pacific Ocean”; Tsunami warning for Australia…

Sydney: A tsunami alert has been announced in Australia following an earthquake in the South Pacific Ocean. The quake measured 7.7 on the Richter scale. The Australian Meteorological Agency issued the warning on Thursday morning. The Australian Meteorological Agency tweeted that the tsunami had been confirmed. Lord Howe Island, located 550 km (340 mi) east of Australia’s mainland, has been warned of a threat.

In addition to Australia, tsunami warnings have been declared for neighboring New Zealand, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, and other countries in the region. The US Geological Survey has issued a tsunami alert for the region. The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. The NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement that the epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued.

Extreme levels of flood danger were announced off the coasts of Fiji, New Zealand, and Vanuatu. The New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency has issued a statement urging people not to go to the coast and to move to those living near coastal areas and lakes.