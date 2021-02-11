Feel the music from uncle Filip’s skeleton!!!!!

Hindustani, Ghazal, Folk, Pop…. Who on earth doesn’t like music?Meet Prince Midnight, a musician. He is too mad in making tunes of his own. But what he did recently will freak you out. He made an electric guitar. Sounds great and alright. It’s not just that, a guitar from his uncle Filip’s skeleton. Bizarre!!!!!!

Making customized instrument isn’t a new thing. But to create a skeleton guitar is crazy or maybe a little creepy. Rather than burying his uncle when he passed away, what the musician used his skeleton to make an aesthetic product. What more crazy is that he even shared a video YouTube in which he is seen playing the guitar with utmost ease.

Prince Midnight says this is a way of honouring his late uncle Filip. Since childhood uncle was encouraging his own style of heavy metal music. The skeleton was used as a base. Later strings were attached. Knobs, guitar neck, a jack, pickups, and electronic board were all assembled to transform into an electric guitar

“So, I decided to turn Uncle Filip into a guitar, which proved to be challenging. I did a lot of research and no one has ever made a guitar out of a skeleton. So, I did it. I started out consulting with two guys in Dean Guitars’ woodshop in Tampa but they got cold feet. I’m super proud of the project and how it serves to honor him, his life, and his influence on me,” said Midnight.