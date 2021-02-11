MPs demand restoring MPLAD Scheme; says it accelerated development

MPs demand restoration of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) Scheme which was suspended last year. The scheme enabled MPs to recommend development programs within the expenditure of Rs 5 crore every year in their respective constituencies. Government suspended MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) fund scheme last year. The scheme was withdrawn saying that the funds will be used for managing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“As most of the MPs and parties are requesting for MPLADS, we also request the finance minister to consider (restoring) MPLADS,” G R Reddy (TRS) said during general discussion on Budget 2021-22.

During the discussion, Supriya Sule (NCP) said that elected representatives cannot take initiative for any development in their local area when people approach with demands. “We have to tell them that MPLADS has been suspended for two years,” she said.

But in Maharashtra situation is exactly the opposite. The state has ensured every MLA including from the opposition gets Rs.5 crore every year and there is no cutoff in it regarding COVID management. Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne too demanded restoration of scheme.