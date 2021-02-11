Pinarayi govt moves to stabilize temporary employees in health department….

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government is ready to stabilize the temporary employees of the health department. More than 150 temporary employees who have been working under the Kerala Health Research Welfare Society for 10 years are to be made permanent.

The governing body had yesterday reported to the government on the stabilization of employees with 10 years of service. Following this, the file containing the details of the persons to be settled went from the Health Department to the Legal Department. Kerala Bank is also moving to stabilize thousands of temporary employees ahead of the election notification.

Meanwhile, the struggle of the candidates in front of the Secretariat continues. So far, the government has tried to turn a blind eye to the political struggle of the job seekers. But the decision of the candidates is to intensify the strike. Teachers who are currently on the rank list of Last Grade Servant and Civil Police Officer are also on strike day and night in front of the Secretariat, denying their salaries on the grounds that there is no teacher-student ratio.