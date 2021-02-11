Sanjay Dutt shares a lovely picture of himself with his wife on their 13th wedding anniversary

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Manyata are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary. Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to wish his wife Maanayata Dutt a happy anniversary. The actor shared a lovely picture of the two and wrote a sweet message for his wife. They are both dressed in black in the picture. Sharing the picture along with their wedding date, Sanjay wrote, “11.02.2008 Loved you then. Love you even more now @maanayata_dutt Happy anniversary (sic).”

In general, Sanjay Dutt might not be very active on social media. The actor interacts with fans during festive times and important moments in his life. Sanjay Dutt shared a picture with his family on Diwali last year. Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in August. He underwent treatment in Mumbai before flying to Dubai. He shared the good news of being cancer free in October last year with his fans.