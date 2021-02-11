Trudeau calls Modi; ensures India’s help in inoculation drive

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure India’s assistance in their inoculation drive. As response, India has assured all support for Canada’s vaccination drive.

Two months back Trudeau spoke on the farmers’ protests. Following which New Delhi summoned the Canadian envoy and warned that such “actions” will have a “seriously damaging impact” on bilateral ties.

“Was happy to receive a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery” Modi tweeted.

Trudeau informed Modi that Canada will need support from India to tackle the pandemic through vaccination. “India will do its best to support Canada’s vaccination efforts, just as it had done for many other countries already”Modi said. Leaders also revealed that they are looking forward to meet each other this year.