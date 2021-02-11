Uddhav government did not give permission; Governor waited 2 hours for the flight

Mumbai: The Uddhav government has denied permission to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to use a government plane. After waiting at the Mumbai airport for more than two hours for a special VIP flight, the governor finally left for his home state of Uttarakhand on another private plane. The governor is scheduled to leave for Dehradun on a special VIP flight on Thursday at 10 am. The state government had earlier been informed about this.

According to reports, the governor boarded a plane for the trip and returned at the last minute without getting permission from the government. The government had earlier booked the flight. But permission was not granted at the last minute. Governors usually do not wait for the approval. The governor, who had been waiting at the airport for more than two hours for government permission, left for Dehradun at 12.15 pm on a private plane set up by the governor’s office. The BJP has demanded that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray apologize for the government’s move, saying it was an insult to the governor. If the government deliberately denies permission, the incident will tarnish the image of the state government.