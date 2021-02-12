18-year-old Tiktok Star Dazharia Shaffer dies by suicide

TikTok and YouTube personality Dazharia Shaffer dies at the age of 18. Her father Joseph Santiago confirmed the news and said it was a case of suicide.

“On February 8th, my daughter Dazharia has left us early and have been call up to fly with the angels,” Santiago, wrote. “She was my little best friend and I wasn’t prepared in no way, to bury my child. She was so happy, and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road” he added.

It is being inferred that Dazharia was going through depression for long and that would have led her to escape from life. “I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work through this. I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean. Now I come home and your no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels. Daddy love you” Santiago said.

Shaffer was known online by her username Bxbygirlldee. She had over one million followers on TikTok and major following in Instagram and YouTube as well. Her mother too wailed over her demise.

“I’m so heartbroken. I really can’t believe you’re going. I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but its not i wishing could have died instead of u …rip my angel. Everyone talks about our bad times but never talk about the good times #babygirldee” Shaffer’s mother Jennifer wrote on Facebook