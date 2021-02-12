“Rahul Gandhi must ask his grandfather about who has given up India’s territory to China” ; Union Minister

New Delhi: Reacting to the comment of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the India-China matter on Friday, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said he must ask his grandfather Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru about who has given up India’s territory to China.

“He must ask his grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) about who has given up India’s territory to China, he will get the answer… Who is a patriot and who is not, the public knows it all,” Reddy said. Meanwhile, Union Minister RK Singh also stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party government has explicated to the neighboring countries that India will fight back if attacked.

“Our government has shown all the surrounding countries, especially in the north and west, that if you attack India, we will fight back and the world has seen it. He neither understands anything nor does he put an effort to understand things. I think his statement is both unparliamentary and immature,” Singh said. He further added that Rahul Gandhi’s statement is both unparliamentary and immature.

Rahul Gandhi had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proffered away Indian territory to China.”The Indian position at the beginning of the situation in Eastern Ladakh was status quo-ante on April 2020. Now sheepishly, the Defence Minister makes a statement and we find that Indian troops are now going to be stationed at Finger 3. Finger 4 is our territory. That is where our post used to be. Why has the Prime Minister given up Indian territory to the Chinese?” he said at a press conference. Meantime, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Parliament that India would not let an inch of our territory be defeated by anyone.

“India’s strategy and approach during disengagement talks with China are based on directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we will not allow an inch of our territory to be taken by anyone. It is a result of our firm resolve that we have reached the situation of an agreement,” he had said. The two nations have been engaged in a deadlock along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began accumulating huge military power along the LAC, India replied with a befitting build-up.