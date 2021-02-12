UAE Covid-19 ; Mandatory PCR test to visit Dubai police stations and buildings

Beginning Saturday, February 13, only adequately vaccinated residents will be permitted to enter police stations in Dubai, the officials have announced. Those who are yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine will have to provide a negative PCR test result that has been taken no more than 48 hours before the visit.

The Dubai Police General Command cautioned the public that they can undoubtedly make transactions through smart channels, including the Dubai Police smart app, its official website, the (901) call center, and the Smart Police Stations (SPS), which function 24/7 and without human interference.

On Wednesday, the Sharjah Police announced a similar statement, asking all visitors to its headquarters and centers to provide a negative Covid test result or record of vaccination.