5 Emirates in UAE declares tough precautionary measures, Check details here…

UAE won’t sacrifice anything when it comes to Covid-19 safety. Notwithstanding opening up almost all areas slowly over the past year, officials maintained their safety inspection analyses to assure that all precautionary criteria are followed.

However, daily inspection records have revealed an increase in the number of institutions breaking Covid safety protocols. This has urged authorities across the country to stretch rules and propose new measures. Five emirates have tightened Covid safety rules to restrict the spread of the virus. Here is a full list of all the Covid safety norms, including closures; lessened capacity at malls and offices; and mandatory PCR testing for unvaccinated employees.

Ras Al Khaimah

– Cinemas, events venues, and gyms can take a maximum of 50% customer capacity.

– Capacity at malls and shopping centers reduced to 60%.

– Gatherings, including marriages, can have a maximum of 10 guests.

– Funerals to have a maximum of 20 mourners.

– Capacity at beaches and public parks reduced to 70%.

– Public transportation, pools, and private beaches at hotels to limit their capacity to 50%.

Sharjah

– All government employees and some private sector staff to undergo PCR testing for Covid regularly.

– Shopping centers, malls operate at 60% of capacity.

– Cinemas, entertainment centers to take in only 50% of visitors’ capacity.

– Gyms and fitness centers to operate at 50% capacity.

– Parks and beaches to take in only 70% of capacity.

– All concerts postponed for an extendable four weeks.

– Maximum number of people allowed at wedding ceremonies and funeral services to be 10 and 20 people, respectively.

– At eateries, a maximum of 4 people allowed on the same table, if not from the same family.

Ajman

– All eateries to close by 12 midnight.

– Eateries can take in only 50% capacity.

– Capacity at both wedding and event halls capped at 50 people.

– Unvaccinated government employees take a PCR test for Covid-19 every 7 days.

Abu Dhabi

– Abu Dhabi has reduced attendance at government and semi-government offices to 30 percent.

– Effective February 7, the number of guests has been capped to 10 for marriage ceremonies and family gatherings; and 20 for funerals and mourning services.

– Parties and gatherings have been banned.

– Weekly PCR tests for all unvaccinated employees.

– Cinemas shut until further notice.

– Malls operate at 40 percent capacity.

– Restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, public beaches, and parks to operate at 60 percent capacity.

– Sports halls can take in only 50 percent of capacity at a time.

– Gyms, private beaches, and swimming pools to operate at 50 percent capacity

– Taxis and buses operate at 45 percent and 75 percent capacity, respectively.

Dubai

– Pubs, bars closed.

– Shopping malls operate at a reduced capacity of 70 percent.

– Audience capacity of seated indoor venues, including cinemas as well as entertainment and sports venues, was reduced to 50 percent.

– Hotels operate at 70 percent of total capacity.

– Guests allowed inside swimming pools and private beaches in hotels limited to 70 percent of total capacity.

– Restaurants and cafes are required to close by 1 am. They will also not be allowed to organize any entertainment activities on their premises.