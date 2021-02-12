UAE expat wins Dh500,000 on his first time entering the raffle draw

A UAE ex-pat has acquired half a million dirhams in the latest weekly Mahzooz draw. His achievement is a part of a grand Dh1 million prize that he will be sharing with another UAE resident who also won the jackpot. Iranian expat Ali Mohamed, 45, Carl Acosta, 40, from the Philippines, were both amused when they found that they’d matched five out of six numbers at last Saturday’s 11th live weekly raffle draw.

“At first, I didn’t believe it – I genuinely believed the result to be a mistake,” said Sharjah resident and shop owner Ali Mohamed. “I told my wife and kids that we had apparently won AED 500,000 and called Mahzooz the next morning to double-check. We were all very, very happy when they confirmed I had won.”

The father of four, who has been in the UAE for 34 years, won the jackpot on his first time entering the draw, having discovered about it only days before. He soon plans to put the money for supporting his family and business.“I opened an account and won the big first time around,” he said. “My daughter is going to college soon and with business being down a little in the current market, this is where the winnings will go.”

Meantime, long-time player Carl Acosta, an enterprise manager, revealed that she follows the draw live every Saturday and identified right away what she would do with her achievement.“The numbers came out one by one, and then I saw that the fifth number matched. This was a really exciting moment because I’ve only ever won small amounts from raffles in the past,” she explained.

“Helping my family, especially my niece and nephew, is something I always think about when I participate. I love sharing with my friends, family, and the people that need help the most, so that’s what I’ll do. This is all about luck – and if you don’t share the blessings, they won’t continue.”She is also very mindful about recent events happening around the world and has a message for everyone who may read her story.“With what’s happening right now, we should always be positive and hopeful. If we keep on trying and keep on praying, good things will happen.”The next draw will be held on February 13 at 9:00 pm UAE time. Mahfouz is inclusive to all who are eligible.