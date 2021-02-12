Vaccine for Valentine; Oh How sweet!!!! Covid vaccine ad goes viral with its twist

Every Valentine’s Day is special and fresh for those in austere love. People often gift each other with small and bewitching presents too. This year, the Valentines’ day is much more unique in the way that pandemic has knotted hearts much more closer. What gift are you going to give to your special person? If you don’t have any idea, just see this ad…

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has come up with ‘Love Dose’ and gone viral. Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra said that he is impressed by the advertisement. The advertisement is actually meant to create COVID-19 vaccine awareness. It depicts a man proposing to his partner. Unlike others, he proposes her with a shot of vaccine. And the ad ends with the note that a vaccine shot is the best gift for your partner this pandemic struck Valentine’s Day.

“This year, get her the one thing she’s been waiting for – the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer. Don’t be just her somebody, be her anti-body because the quickest way to the heart is a syringe. Inoculate yourselves with love. The COVID-19 vaccine not available anywhere,” the ad says. The video is a spoof advertisement shared on the Jimmy Kimmel show. It has been viewed more than 1 lakh times and has garnered more than 4,400 likes. The ad is even called the best ad of the year by netizens.