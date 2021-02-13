5 killed, 2 injured in firing at wrestling centre

Five people were killed and two others were injured in a firing incident at a wrestling centre in Rohtak district in Haryana on Friday evening. The firing took place at the wrestling centre which is adjacent to a private college.

The identity of the deceased and the injured are being verified by the police. According to police, the firing took place due to an old rivalry. Some old enmity between wrestling coaches has led to the incident. The injured persons include a 3-year-old child of one of the deceased.

Further investigation is underway