Advertisement for Covid-19 vaccine with Valentine’s Day twist goes viral !!!

An amusing COVID-19 vaccination advertisement, with Valentine’s Day twist, is advancing waves on the internet, even overwhelming Indian businessman Anand Mahindra. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra shared the commercial which was intended to generate awareness about the vaccination drive.

The vaccination advertisement was first shared on the Jimmy Kimmel show and was a parody commercial of the Pfizer vaccination, representing it as the “one shot at the perfect gift” for valentine’s day.“Vaccines are forever”, Mahindra wrote, sharing the video. He also marked the CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla. “Hilarious. @adarpoonawalla you have a readymade advertising brief”.

You only have one shot at the perfect gift… #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/GocYXZMG0q — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) February 11, 2021

In the recent-viral advertisement, a man ‘proposes’ to his companion with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The video then urges views to “inoculate yourself with COVID-19 vaccine”.

Look at some hilarious reactions;

