“World’s richest dog” ; Inherits USD 5 million worth property from her late owner, Read more…

An 8-year-old dog has become viral on the internet after receiving USD 5 million (Rs 36,29,55,250) from her landlord, after his death. Lulu, a Border Collie, was deserted with the enormous amount after her Hooman, Bill Dorris, from Nashville, Tennessee in the US, passed away last year.

The will of Lulu’s landlord declares that the money will be transferred to an organization so that it can be utilized to take care of her. According to the reports, Dorris left the dog in the care of his friend, Martha Burton. The bequest asserts that Burton is to be compensated for Lulu’s consistent monthly expenses.

Speaking about Lulu’s bond with her departed Hooman, Burton said, “I don’t really know what to think about it to tell you the truth. He just really loved the dog.”Right now, it is unclear how much Dorris’s estate is worth, but according to his friends revealed that he held enormous real estate holdings and properties.

Moreover, the massive amount that Lulu has obtained does not suggest that she or her new landlord gets a free right to give it to their hearts will. The will completely allow Burton to be reimbursed for generous monthly expenses. While spending USD 5 million on a dog appears absolutely berserk, Burton told that “she’d like to try.”This isn’t the first time a pet owner has left a fortune for their lucky dog after their death.