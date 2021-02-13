Amit Shah said Jammu & Kashmir will get the statehood at the right time

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Jammu and Kashmir will get the statehood at an appropriate time. Amit Shah was speaking during the discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Amendment Bill. He said the allegation that the state would not get the status if the bill was passed was false and was not factual.

“Many MPs said that bringing Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 means J&K won’t get statehood. I am piloting the Bill, I brought it. I have clarified the intentions. Nowhere it’s written that J&K won’t get statehood. Where are you drawing conclusion from,” Amit Shah asked the Opposition. He further added, “I have said in this House and I say it again that this Bill has got nothing to do with the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir. Statehood would be given to Jammu & Kashmir at an appropriate time.”