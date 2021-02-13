Arnab Goswami continues to get interim relief; Court opts for physical hearing mode

The Maharashtra government has given an assurance to not take coercive action against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and other employees of ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd till March 5. The Bombay High Court has accepted the same with an extension on the interim relief.

Along with Arnab, the court indicated inclination to hear the ARG Outlier. And this would be done through the physical hearing mode so as to expedite the proceedings. As there are voluminous documents being submitted by the parties in the case, a virtual hearing will not be possible. A division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale adjourned the hearing. It would hear the plea for interim relief of protection from arrest through a hearing via video-conferencing on March 5.

The affidavit filed by ARG Outlier Media states that the police had “falsely implicated” its employees in the case. It says the entire case against employees was based on “unparalleled political vendetta” and “deeply malicious witch hunt.” The bench will also see to ARG’s main petitions challenging the police probe. This will be done through physical hearing on March 16.