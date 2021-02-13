Bollywood diva ‘Dia Mirza’ ties the knot in an intimate ceremony

Dia Mirza is prepared to tie the knot with her businessman boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi. According to reports, the couple will get married in a private ceremony on February 15. The ceremony will be chaperoned by close friends and family members. The stories of the couple dating surfaced last year. Dia was earlier wedded to businessman Sahil Sangha. In August 2019, they declared divorce after five years of marriage.

“After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share,” Dia said in a statement.

“We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter,” added Dia Mirza. On the work face, Dia Mirza is occupied with her Telugu film titled Wild Dog. She was last viewed on the big screen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. The film starred Taapsee Pannu in the leading role. Dia is also an environmental activist and UNEP’s Goodwill Ambassador.