Oxford Covid vaccine to be tested on children for first time….

London: The Covid vaccine, developed in collaboration with Oxford University AstraZeneca, will be tested in children for the first time. The university said in a statement that it was conducting interim tests to see if the vaccine was effective for people between the ages of seven and 17.

The university said it expects 300 volunteers to be vaccinated in the first phase. Vaccination may begin this month. The safety and immunity of the vaccine will be studied.

The Covid vaccine, previously developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, has been widely recommended by the World Health Organization. The WHO says AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine is safe and effective.